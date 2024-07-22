Buffalo man sentenced to prison for deadly shooting on Kensington Avenue in January 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison for a deadly shooting on Kensington Avenue in January 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that Michael J. Keane announced that 30-year-old Jerry L. Simpson was sentenced in State Supreme Court on Monday to 23 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

According to the DA's office, on January 5, 2023, Simpson shot two victims with an illegal gun on the 900 block of Kensington Avenue near Olympic Avenue in Buffalo. One victim, 37-year-old Jermaine Underwood, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to ECMC and was treated for injuries and released.

Simpson pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in May.