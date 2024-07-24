Buffalo man sentenced to prison for deadly shooting in June 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison for a deadly shooting in June 2022.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 39-year-old Jonathan Whitsett was sentenced Wednesday in State Supreme Court to 35 years to life in prison.

On June 18, 2022, Whitsett intentionally shot 36-year-old William P. Cobb, III with an illegal gun while inside his vehicle that was parked in the area of Manhattan Avenue in Buffalo. Cobb was transported to ECMC where he later died from his injuries.

A jury found Whitsett guilty of one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in May. The decision came after approximately five hours of deliberation following a more than six-day trial.