Buffalo man sentenced to prison for attempting to sexually assault another patient at hospital

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Posted at 7:20 PM, Sep 21, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man has been sentenced to five years in prison for attempting to sexually assault another patient while receiving treatment at a hospital in Buffalo.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 28-year-old Dorian R. Harold of Buffalo was sentenced in Erie County Court Judge Tuesday to a determinate sentence of five years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision. Harold will also be required to register as a sex offender when he is released.

According to the district attorney's office, on May 6, 2019 Harold attempted to forcibly engage in sexual conduct with a female patient who was physically disabled.

He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted criminal sexual act in the first degree in July.

