Buffalo man sentenced to prison for attempted sexual abuse of a child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 39-year-old Antoniel Colon was sentenced in State Supreme Court to 15 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision and he will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

The district attorney's office said Colon admitted to attempting to engage in multiple acts of sexual conduct with a child who was less than 13 years old at a location in the City of Buffalo on various occasions between July 11, 2017, and May 28, 2019.

Colon pleaded guilty to one count of attempted course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree in November 2021.

The judge issued a final order of protection on behalf of the victim, which remains in effect until March 2, 2056.