Buffalo man sentenced to prison for assaulting elderly family member and violating order of protection

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 34-year-old Kenneth J. Parks was sentenced in State Supreme Court to a determinate sentence of 20 years in prison followed by seven years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said in February 2021 Parks assaulted an elderly female and caused the victim to hit her head. The victim later went to Sisters of Charity Hospital for treatment for a traumatic head injury and contusions to her elbow, ribs and back. The assault was reported to police when the victim went to the hospital for treatment.

Parks was initially arraigned in Buffalo City Court in March 2021 and released under supervision with a temporary order of protection issued on behalf of the victim.

In April 2021 Parks unlawfully entered the victim’s home knowingly in violation of the order of protection and when the victim tried to run away Parks grabbed the victim and choked her. She then ran out of the house to yell for help and was chased by Parks who slammed her against a parked vehicle and began choking her again. Parks fled when a neighbor came outside. He was later taken into custody by police. The victim was treated at Sisters of Charity Hospital for injuries to her head, neck, chest, ribs, right arm and right leg.

Parks was arraigned for the second crime in Buffalo City Court in April 2021. He was later indicted by a Grand Jury for both crimes.

In August 2022 a jury found Parks guilty of one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree assault, one count of aggravated criminal contempt and one count of criminal obstruction of breathing.

“I hope that the victim feels justice has been served by this defendant serving a significant prison sentence for his crimes. I encourage anyone who is a victim of domestic violence or feels at-risk of abuse by an intimate partner or family member to contact my office for help. We have a team of prosecutors dedicated to investigating these crimes and obtaining orders of protection as well as a victim advocates who can help create safety plans and connect victims to additional resources." - Erie County District Attorney John Flynn

A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, which remains in effect for the next 20 years.