Buffalo man sentenced to prison after shooting and killing his brother

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Jerome Cole of Buffalo was sentenced Monday in Erie County Court to 18 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision as a second violent felony offender.

According to the DA, on July 11, 2022, Jerome Cole shot his brother, 35-year-old Marcus Anthony Cole, Jr., with an illegal firearm at his residence on Thatcher Avenue in Buffalo. Marcus Anthony Cole, Jr., was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he later died.

Jerome Cole pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in March. The DA said he entered a guilty plea to the lesser included offense in the top count of the indictment as jury selection was underway in his trial.