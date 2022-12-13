Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder

JONES.jpg
Erie County District Attorney's Office
JONES.jpg
Posted at 10:30 AM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 10:31:23-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Torrie Jones of Buffalo was sentenced before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to 15 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

According to the DA, in April 2021 Jones intentionally fired numerous shots at the victim with an illegal gun while the victim was sitting inside his vehicle at the corner of East Delavan Avenue and Pansy Place.

Jones pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder in January 2022.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills