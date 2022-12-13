Buffalo man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Torrie Jones of Buffalo was sentenced before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to 15 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

According to the DA, in April 2021 Jones intentionally fired numerous shots at the victim with an illegal gun while the victim was sitting inside his vehicle at the corner of East Delavan Avenue and Pansy Place.

Jones pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder in January 2022.