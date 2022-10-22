Buffalo man sentenced to prison after killing teenage passenger in drunk driving crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to an indeterminate term of incarceration between 4 to 12 years in prison.

On Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, 22-year-old Mkaipa M. Muya was driving a sedan at high-rate speeds at approximately 4 a.m. under the influence of alcohol.

Muya proceeded to crash the vehicle on Walden Avenue near Hoerner Avenue in the town of Cheektowaga. The force behind the collision caused the car to crash into a building after it hit a utility pole

A 30-year-old male sitting in the front passenger seat was taken to ECMC with minor injuries. The rear-seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle upon impact. The victim, a 17-year-old girl, died at ECMC from her injuries. Muya did not suffer any injuries from the crash.

Muya pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, the highest count in the indictment.