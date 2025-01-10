Buffalo man sentenced to prison after he was found guilty of murder in deadly stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has received the maximum sentence after he was found guilty of murder in connection to a deadly stabbing in June 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said 59-year-old Eric M. Hawkins was sentenced Friday in State Supreme Court to 25 years to life in prison.

The district attorney's office said Hawkins stabbed 39-year-old Glenn Ervin Drue, Jr. multiple times outside of a home on the first block of Connelly Avenue in Buffalo on June 11, 2023. Drue was taken by ambulance to ECMC where later died.

In January 2025, a jury found Hawkins guilty of one count of second-degree murder.