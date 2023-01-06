Buffalo man sentenced to over 5 years in prison after robbing Angola bank

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Friday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to over 5 years in prison after being convicted of aggravated bank robbery and possession of a firearm.

The defendant, 35-year-old Anthony Wilson, and his co-defendants Adrian D. Applewhite and Khalil Holland, traveled to Angola to rob the Lakeshore Federal Credit Union on Erie Road.

Holland entered the credit union wearing a mask and carrying a semi-automatic pistol given to him by Wilson. Wilson waited for Holland in a car nearby.

During the robbery, Holland approached a teller and demanded money, but the alarm was activated, and Holland left without taking any money.

Holland fled on foot and was arrested shortly after. During a police pursuit, Holland discarded the pistol.

Co-defendant Applewhite was previously sentenced in federal court and is now awaiting sentencing. Co-defendant HOlland was previously convicted and sentenced in New York State Court.