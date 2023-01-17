Buffalo man sentenced to one-year probation, defrauded Medicaid of thousands

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to serve one year and ordered to pay over $12,000 in restitution after being convicted of healthcare fraud.

The defendant, 67-year-old Saleh Mozeb, served as part owner and driver for Great Lake Transportation, a company that offered transportation services for Medicaid recipients.

Between September 2010 and Dec. 31, 2020, drivers for Great Lake Transportation, including Mozeb, submitted false records to Medical Answering Service - a Medicaid transportation management company that schedules transportation services for Medicaid recipients.

Mozeb claimed that transportation services had been provided to Medicaid recipients when in actuality, no transportation services were provided.

As a result of the conviction, Mozeb was sentenced to one-year probation and ordered to pay $12,619 in restitution payment.