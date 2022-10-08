Buffalo man sentenced to 8 years in prison on drug and gun charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Friday that a Buffalo man was convicted of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams of heroin, 40 grams of fentanyl, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Feb. 11, 2020, 29-year-old Frankie Cook was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and was therefore legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Two weeks after Cook's conviction, on Feb. 26, probation officers went to visit the defendant's home for an initial information visit.

During the visit, officers found what appeared to be a drug preparation station with gloves, masks, and plastic bags in the basement. After a search of the basement, a hidden safe was found with 240 grams of fentanyl, 156 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia, a .45 caliber magazine, .45 caliber ammunition, 9mm ammunition, and a stolen loaded 9mm handgun inside.

Cook was sentenced to 108 months or 9 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.