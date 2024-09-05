Buffalo man sentenced to 6 months in jail, 5 years probation in death of pedestrian on William Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation for hitting and killing a pedestrian on William Street in December 2023.

The district attorney's office said on December 15, 2023, Hall was driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed, while under the influence of alcohol, when he hit a pedestrian on the 1000 block of William Street in Buffalo. The victim, 69-year-old Michael T. Cosgrove, was crossing the street at the time of the incident and died at the scene.

Hall pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide in May.