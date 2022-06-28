Buffalo man sentenced to 50 years in prison for rape and unlawful imprisonment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for rape and unlawful imprisonment.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 31-year-old Bryam D. Bassett was sentenced Tuesday in Erie County Court to a determinate sentence of 50 years in prison followed by 25 years of post-release supervision. He was sentenced as a second violent felony offender.

According to the district attorney's office on May 7, 2019 Buffalo police officers responded to a home in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood to conduct a welfare check after an employer notified police the victim had not appeared for work in two days. Bassett was located inside the apartment and the victim was found injured in a bedroom. She was taken to ECMC to undergo a rape kit and receive treatment for various serious physical injuries.

The district attorney's office said an investigation found Bassett held the victim inside of her apartment against her will for three days and raped and physically assaulted her. The DA said Bassett also took the victim's cell phone.

It was later discovered that Bassett, who was in an intimate relationship with the victim, committed a similar crime in April 2019.

A jury found Bassett guilty of two counts of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree unlawful imprisonment and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment after two days of deliberation following a six-and-a-half day trial in May.

“This is one of the most horrific cases of intimate partner violence that has been prosecuted by my office. This defendant was found guilty for his crimes that involved physical imprisonment and sexual violence. I hope that this defendant serving maximum period of incarceration provides the victim with justice and allows her to continue to heal. While I understand that it takes a great deal of strength to come forward, I encourage anyone who is a victim of intimate partner violence to ask for help. My office and the BE SAFE Domestic Violence Victim Advocacy Program will continue to be a resource for all victims." - Erie County DA John Flynn

If you or someone you know is in need of help you can contact the BE SAFE Domestic Violence Victim Advocacy Program at 716-858-4630 or online here, the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. You can also reach the Family Justice Center at 716-558-7233 and the Child and Family Services Domestic Violence Help Hotline at (716) 884-6000.