Buffalo man sentenced to 50 years in prison after killing mother and ex-girlfriend in 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of manslaughter.

On July 18, 2019, the defendant, Charles L. Jones, stabbed his ex-girlfriend, 25-year-old Jacquetta Lee to death inside her Main Street apartment in Buffalo.

Just weeks later, while under investigation for Lee's murder, Jones stabbed his mother, 52-year-old Alethia Atwood Williams to death in her home on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

Jones was arrested on August 16, 2019, and pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in the first degree on April 24, 2023.

Jones also pleaded guilty to reduced charges under the agreement that he would serve the maximum sentence for his crimes.