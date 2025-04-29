Buffalo man sentenced to 32 years to life in prison in connection with deadly shooting in July 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 32 years to life in prison in connection with a deadly shooting in July 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 22-year-old Clarence E. Thomas was sentenced Monday before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller.

The DA's office said on July 30, 2023, Thomas intentionally fired multiple shots into an occupied vehicle on the 100 block of Isabelle Street in Buffalo. Five people were inside the vehicle — three were injured by gunfire and were taken by ambulance to ECMC. 20-year-old Treyvon Flood was pronounced dead at the hospital, 20-year-old DeMarkus Manners died from injuries four days later and a 19-year-old man was hospitalized for gunshot wounds to his upper back.

In March 2025, Thomas pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder.