Buffalo man sentenced to 3-6 years after burglarizing Delaware Avenue apartment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a 61-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in prison.

On the afternoon of Feb. 15, 2021, 61-year-old Edward W. Jackson, Jr. unlawfully broke into a woman's apartment on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

The victim said Jackson claimed he was inside of the apartment to fix a door, but he then exited through a doorway into the hallway of the apartment building. After fleeing the apartment, the victim noticed that a dresser drawer was open in her spare bedroom.

After notifying a property manager, Jackson was subdued by the manager and nearby appliance movers who chased him after he tried to flee. The movers and manager were able to hold Jackson until the police arrived.

An order of protection was also issued, ordering the defendant to stay away from the victim and her apartment building.