Buffalo man sentenced to 3.5 to 7 years in state prison after deadly crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 32-year-old James E. Clarke of Buffalo was sentenced on Monday to 3.5 to 7 years in state prison

According to the district attorney's office, on December 27 2025, Clarke was driving under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug when he hit a pedestrian on Goodrich and Ellicott Street in Buffalo.

The victim, 45-year-old Wendy Jasper, was taken to Buffalo General Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Clarke pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree vehicular manslaughter in August. According to the district attorney's office, the judge also imposed an indefinite lifetime license revocation.