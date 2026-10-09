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Buffalo man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison following deadly shooting

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ERIE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison following a shooting in Buffalo's William-Emslie neighborhood.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said in April 2025 that 32-year-old Mikel L. Lowe shot and killed 36-year-old Deval Watkins with an illegal handgun on the 400 block of William Street near Jefferson Avenue.

In August 2026, a jury found Lowe guilty of one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

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