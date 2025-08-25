Buffalo man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 56-year-old Michael A. Harris was sentenced Monday in Erie County Court to 25 years to life in prison.

The district attorney's office said that on July 7, 2024, Harris stabbed his ex-girlfriend, 48-year-old Tanya L. Stump, in the neck outside of her home on Anthony Drive in Lackawanna while they were involved in an argument. Later the same morning, Stump was found dead on the back porch by family members.

According to the DA, Harris committed the homicide while knowingly in violation of an existing order of protection that had been issued for the victim following a prior domestic violence-related incident.

Investigators said that after the homicide, Harris tampered with physical evidence by attempting to remove blood from his clothing and sneakers. Harris' washed clothes, shoes and other blood evidence was recovered from the laundry room at his apartment during the execution of a search warrant.

A jury found Harris guilty of one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated criminal contempt, one count of tampering with physical evidence, and one count of first-degree criminal contempt in May.

“This defendant knew he was violating an order of protection when he went to his ex-girlfriend’s home that night. After killing Tanya, he left her body in a bloody crime scene, which no family should ever find – then attempted to conceal the evidence. In addition to being found guilty of all crimes, I hope that the victim’s family feels justice has been served by Michael Harris receiving the maximum sentence." - Erie County DA Mike Keane

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. A list of local resources can be found here:

Family Justice Center

(716) 558-7233

Erie Co. Child and Family Services

(716) 884-6000

National Domestic Violence Hotline

(800) 799-7233