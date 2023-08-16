Buffalo man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally injuring his girlfriend's baby

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 21-year-old Nasir Jackson of Buffalo was sentenced Tuesday in Erie County Court to 25 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said Jackson admitted to recklessly engaging in conduct that caused the death of his girlfriend’s 7-month-old son named Ocean Reed. The incident occurred while Reed was under Jackson's care at a hotel room in the Town of Tonawanda in December 2021.

According to the district attorney's office, Reed was unresponsive when he was taken to Kenmore Mercy Hospital and he later died from the injuries. The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to his head and neck.

Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in June.