Buffalo man sentenced to 22 years to life in prison in deadly shooting at Club Marcella

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 21-year-old Sharief R. McBroom of Buffalo was sentenced in State Supreme Court to 22 years to life in prison in the deadly shooting at Club Marcella.

Erie County District Attorney's Office

According to the DA's office, on February 12, 2023, McBroom intentionally fired multiple shots at 21-year-old Jorge Garcia Leon while inside Club Marcella. Garcia Leon died at the scene, a 49-year-old man and a 59-year-old man were injured and taken to ECMC.

In July, McBroom pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.