Buffalo man sentenced to 22 years on conspiracy to distribute charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to 22 years in prison on a conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine charge.

In May 2017, a co-defendant, Henry Lloyd, attempted to travel from Buffalo to Houston but was stopped by TSA agents at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Lloyd was found to be in possession of $64,000, which was all seized by the DEA.

The next day, Lloyd, and the defendant, 44-year-old Roman Dunnigan, rebooked a flight from Rochester to Houston.

The DEA found out about the flight and notified the DEA Resident Office in Houston. Law enforcement surveilled Dunnigan and Lloyd, and on May 11, 2017, both defendants were pulled over by Houston police.

During a search of the vehicle, a kilogram of cocaine was located in the trunk. Both Dunnigan and Lloyd were arrested and charged by Houston police.

Three weeks after Dunnigan and Lloyd's arrests, the DEA executed a search warrant at an Elmwood Avenue residence in Buffalo and recovered 177 grams of cocaine, 344 grams of butyryl fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, $5,500 in cash, a receipt in Dunnigan's name and a firearm with his DNA.

Lloyd was also convicted by a federal jury and currently awaits sentencing.