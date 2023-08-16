Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo man sentenced to 22 years in prison for fatally stabbing man in June 2022

Untitled design - 2023-06-21T095007.151.png
Erie County District Attorney
Untitled design - 2023-06-21T095007.151.png
Posted at 2:44 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 14:44:52-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announces that 23-year-old Joshua Eddy of Buffalo was sentenced Tuesday in State Supreme Court to 22 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

According to the district attorney's office, on June 26, 2022, Eddy stabbed two victims with a knife during an altercation in the area of Ideal Street and East Lovejoy Street in Buffalo. One victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to ECMC for an injury to his leg. The other victim, 32-year-old Hasheen Wilson, was stabbed multiple times in the chest and back. He was taken to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

Eddy pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in June.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!