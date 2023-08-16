Buffalo man sentenced to 22 years in prison for fatally stabbing man in June 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announces that 23-year-old Joshua Eddy of Buffalo was sentenced Tuesday in State Supreme Court to 22 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

According to the district attorney's office, on June 26, 2022, Eddy stabbed two victims with a knife during an altercation in the area of Ideal Street and East Lovejoy Street in Buffalo. One victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to ECMC for an injury to his leg. The other victim, 32-year-old Hasheen Wilson, was stabbed multiple times in the chest and back. He was taken to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

Eddy pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in June.