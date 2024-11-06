Buffalo man sentenced to 20 years to life in prison in deadly shooting in January

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison in connection to a deadly shooting in January.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said on January 1, 2024, 22-year-old Terrance Johnson intentionally fired shots toward two victims with an illegal gun at the intersection of Main and Merrimac streets in Buffalo. One victim, 18-year-old Rashaad Brown, was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he later died and the other victim was not injured.

Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in September.

The district attorney's office said a reduced plea was not offered and Johnson pleaded guilty to all counts in the indictment.