Buffalo man sentenced to 20 years in prison for manslaughter

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Posted at 6:24 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 18:24:18-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for manslaughter.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 37-year-old Robert L. Dumas was sentenced Friday in Erie County Court to 20 years in prison followed by five years of supervision.

According to the district attorney's office, Dumas assaulted his girlfriend's daughter on September 15, 2020. 17-month-old Simone Calhoun died from her injuries on September 19, 2020 at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office determined that she died of blunt force trauma and her death was ruled a homicide.

