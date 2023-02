BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

On Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, the defendant, 30-year-old Contrelle P. Hornsby fatally stabbed the victim inside an NFTA Metro Rail Street on Main Street in Buffalo.

The victim, 53-year-old Donnie D. Reese, was taken to ECMC where he died from his injuries.