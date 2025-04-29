Buffalo man sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with deadly stabbing in November 2018

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 74-year-old Jamal Fareed of Buffalo was sentenced Tuesday in Erie County Court to 15 years in prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision in connection with a homicide in November 2018.

The district attorney's office said that on November 13, 2018, Buffalo Police found the body of 66-year-old Ray Thompson inside his apartment on the 900 block of Main Street. The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office said Thompson died from blunt force trauma and stab wounds.

Fareed's criminal proceedings were postponed after he was found not competent to stand trial. He remained in custody at a secure mental health facility until the district attorney's office received notification of his fitness to proceed in August 2024, following two forensic examinations.

In February, Fareed pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter.