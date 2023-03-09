Watch Now
Buffalo man sentenced to 13 years in prison for fatally stabbing woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to 13 years in prison on one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

The defendant, 33-year-old Antonio Lee, admitted to causing the death of the victim, 53-year-old Marguerite Reading, by stabbing her to death inside his Buffalo apartment on Jan. 25, 2020.

Reading's body was later found in the vicinity of the Buffalo Central Terminal near Paderewski Drive. An autopsy later determined that Reading died from multiple stab wounds.

