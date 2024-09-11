Buffalo man sentenced in kidnapping of Cheektowaga woman from her driveway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that 24-year-old Abel Gebrehawaria of Buffalo was sentenced in State Supreme Court to 5 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said that on March 2, Gebrehawaria attacked a woman in the driveway of her Cheektowaga home. He dragged her into his SUV and drove off.

The woman was able to grab the steering wheel, causing Gebrehawaria to crash onto the curb of George Urban Boulevard, and escape.

"I knew it was life or death, I knew I would not walk out of that situation alive," said Kelly. 'I knew it was life or death': Cheektowaga woman says she was kidnapped in her driveway

"While no person should ever be subjected to this kind of attack, I applaud the victim for her courage to take action, which allowed her to escape her abductor. Her strength to report the incident to police and her confidence to confront the defendant in court ensured his conviction for this crime. I commend her for sharing her traumatic experience to inform the public and organizing self-defense classes in our community in an effort to keep other women safe," said Acting DA Mike Keane.

Gebrehawaria pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree kidnapping in June 2024. Man pleads guilty to kidnapping Cheektowaga woman from the driveway of her home

A final order of protection was issued and remains in effect until September 2037.