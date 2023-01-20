Buffalo man sentenced in connection to second-degree kidnapping charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 33-year-old Christopher L. Taylor was sentenced Friday in Erie County Court to 15 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The distirict attorney's office said on August 11, 2021 Taylor abducted an adult female from a parking lot on Pearl Street by forcing her into his vehicle at gunpoint. Taylor, who was not known to the victim, blindfolded her and drove her to an unknown residence before driving her to two bank locations in Buffalo. Taylor forced her to attempt to withdraw money from the ATM at both banks and after the transactions from her bank account were denied, he drove to Wick Street where he allowed her to exit his vehicle.

According to the district attorney's office, during the course of the kidnapping Taylor stole the victim’s cell phone and bank card before putting her purse into a garbage tote on Wick Street. After she was released she encountered an on-duty Erie County Sheriff’s Office deputy and reported the incident.

Taylor pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree kidnapping in September.