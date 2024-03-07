Buffalo man sentenced in connection to organized retail theft ring

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 45-year-old Rico D. Small of Buffalo was sentenced in Erie County Court to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison.

The district attorney's office said Small admitted to being a member of a local organized theft ring. He oversaw the operation of the group and employed others to steal from various retailers throughout Erie County in exchange for financial compensation. Small, working in concert with others, sold the stolen merchandise for profit.

Police said the group is believed to be responsible for up to half of the organized retail theft in Erie County lately and adds up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen goods, possibly topping $1 million.

RELATED



He pleaded guilty to one count of enterprise corruption in February. According to the district attorney's office, this was the first time someone was charged with enterprise corruption in connection to retail theft in Erie County.

“Theft is financially devastating for retailers, especially local small business owners. In addition to the negative economic impact for businesses and our community, I am deeply concerned about the serious threat that these thieves pose to the safety of store employees and customers. This defendant is the first person to be charged and convicted of this crime in Erie County. Anyone who engages in organized retail crime will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." - Erie County DA John Flynn

Flynn joined 7 Voices last month to discuss the case. You can watch the full video below.