BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 31-year-old Steven L. Tyler was sentenced Tuesday in State Supreme Court to 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison.

According to the district attorney's office, on November 2, 2021 Tyler shot 30-year-old Bashir Ingram outside of a residence on Keppel Street. Ingram died at the scene.

Tyler pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter on December 8, 2022.