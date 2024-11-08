Buffalo man sentenced in connection to deadly stabbing on Niagara Street in June 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced in connection to a deadly stabbing on Niagara Street in June 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said 37-year-old Timothy A. Austin was sentenced Tuesday in Erie County Court to a determinate sentence of 16 years in state prison followed by five years post-release supervision.

According to the DA, on June 11, 2023, Austin stabbed 49-year-old Tremaine Mayfield once in the chest on the 400 block of Niagara Street. Mayfield was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he later died.

Austin pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in the indictment on November 8, 2024.