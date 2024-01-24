Buffalo man sentenced in connection to deadly stabbing in April 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 32-year-old Anthony Reynolds of Buffalo was sentenced in Supreme Court to 12 and a half years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said on April 6, 2023, Reynolds stabbed 26-year-old Marquese Smith once in the torso inside a building on West Utica Street between Linwood Avenue and Main Street in Buffalo. Smith died at the scene.

Reynolds pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in November 2023.