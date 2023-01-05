Buffalo man sentenced in 2022 attempted murder, possession of illegal gun in separate incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to six years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

On the evening of March 24, 2022, the defendant, 20-year-old David J. Smith was witnessed driving the wrong way on Peace Place near the Peace Bridge by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

While conducting a traffic stop, border patrol agents saw a handgun on the floor of the backseat of the vehicle. The handgun, which was illegal and loaded, was submitted into evidence.

Smith was arraigned on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree on March 25, 2022. He was later released from custody after posting $10,000 bail.

On May 31, 2022, two months after his initial arrest, Smith fired multiple shots into a store on the 300 block of Hopkins Street in Buffalo. Smith fired the shots with the intent to cause the death of the victim, who was shot in his lower leg and foot.

The victim was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was treated for his injuries. Smith was later arrested.

Smith was arraigned on June 2, 2022, on one count of attempted murder in the second degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

He pleaded guilty to the above charges on Oct. 25, 2022.

