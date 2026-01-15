Buffalo man sentenced for stabbing three employees at Buffalo Psychiatric Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 36-year-old Calvin W. Haskins was sentenced to 20 years of prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

According to the DA, Haskins stabbed three employees inside a housing unit of the Buffalo Psychiatric Center. He stabbed a male employee multiple times with a knife and then stabbed a female employee and another male employee attempting to intervene.

All three victims were taken by ambulance to the hospital and suffered serious physical injuries. None of the employees have returned to work.

WATCH: Man facing assault charges after three staff members were stabbed at Buffalo Psychiatric Center

"These three employees of the Buffalo Psychiatric Center were working to help and rehabilitate this defendant when he repeatedly stabbed them with a knife that he had hidden in his sock," said Erie County District Attorney Mike Keane. "The victims continue to recover from life-altering physical injuries and remain traumatized by this violent attack. I hope that this defendant being convicted and sentenced to significant term of incarceration helps them continue to heal from this horrific crime."

Haskins was taken into custody and pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree assault in November 2025.

Final orders of protection were issued on Thursday on behalf of the three victims and three witnesses.