Buffalo man sentenced for shooting on East Amherst Street in October 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for a shooting on East Amherst Street in October 2020.

26-year-old Ivan L. Gilbert was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision Tuesday, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Officials say on October 14, 2020 Gilbert approached a vehicle parked outside a store on East Amherst Street with an illegal pistol and fired multiple shots with the intent to cause a passenger's death. The district attorney's office says the passenger was shot in the neck but survived, there was a four-year-old child in the back seat that was not harmed.

Gilbert was located a short time later by police when he was attempting to discard the illegal weapon and he was linked to the recovered weapon through DNA evidence, according to the district attorney's office. He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in the second degree on May 19.