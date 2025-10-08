Buffalo man sentenced for sexual misconduct

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 49-year-old Joseph M. Folvarcik of Buffalo was sentenced in State Supreme Court to a split sentence of 60 days of incarceration followed by six years of probation with sex offender conditions. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

According to the DA, on January 21, 2024, Folvarcik, while working as an independent livery driver, transported the victim from a bar in Orchard Park to his residence in Buffalo. The DA said Folvarcik was not known to the victim and engaged in sexual intercourse without their consent. The victim was incapable of consent due to intoxication.

The DA said Folvarcik was found guilty of one count of sexual misconduct in July.

A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, which remains in effect until 2031.