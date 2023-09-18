Buffalo man sentenced for role in 2022 shooting that killed 17-year-old girl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 20-year-old Vincent Manirakiza of Buffalo was sentenced Monday in Erie County Court to an indeterminate sentence of five to 15 years in prison.

Erie County District Attorney

According to the district attorney's office, on January 25, 2022, Manirakiza and a juvenile offender unlawfully entered a home on the 200 block of Koons Avenue in Buffalo through a window, and once inside the juvenile offender, who was 15 years old at the time, intentionally shot two people with an illegal “ghost gun.”

A 17-year-old girl died at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to ECMC where he was treated for an injury to his arm.

The juvenile offender pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in October 2022 and is currently serving an indeterminate sentence of 12 years to life in prison.

Manirakiza pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter in June. He pleaded guilty to the charge under the theory of accomplice liability for his role in the homicide.