Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo man sentenced for reckless driving in connection to death of pedestrian

gavel.jfif
7 Eyewitness News Staff
Generic gavel
gavel.jfif
Posted at 12:40 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 12:40:22-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for reckless driving in connection to the death of a pedestrian in April.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old Daniel Robinson was sentenced Monday in Buffalo City Court to 15 days in jail.

The district attorney's office said on April 2 Robinson was recklessly driving north on Main Street near Lisbon Avenue when he hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street. The victim, 42-year-old Jammie Shareece Moore-Nelson, died at the scene.

Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving in May.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United