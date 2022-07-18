Buffalo man sentenced for reckless driving in connection to death of pedestrian

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for reckless driving in connection to the death of a pedestrian in April.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old Daniel Robinson was sentenced Monday in Buffalo City Court to 15 days in jail.

The district attorney's office said on April 2 Robinson was recklessly driving north on Main Street near Lisbon Avenue when he hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street. The victim, 42-year-old Jammie Shareece Moore-Nelson, died at the scene.

Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving in May.