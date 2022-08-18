Buffalo man sentenced for illegal gun and possession of fentanyl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to 3 1-2 years in prison for illegal gun, possession, and intent to sell fentanyl.

The defendant, 33-year-old Angel L. White, was the front seat passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop back in October 2020.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, officers found a satchel in the front passenger seat that contained a loaded and illegal revolver, nearly 100 grams of fentanyl, and approximately $5000 in cash.

The gun and fentanyl were subsequently linked to the defendant through DNA evidence.

White pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

