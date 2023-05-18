Buffalo man sentenced for fatally stabbing woman on Doat Street in 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old Talyn D. Williams of Buffalo was sentenced in Erie County Court to 25 years to life in prison.

The district attorney's office said on June 19, 2020, Williams was involved in an altercation with a female victim inside his home on the 300 block of Doat Street. After that incident, Williams intentionally stabbed her friend, 28-year-old Allison Turner, outside of the home. Turner died from her injuries at ECMC.

Williams was initially charged with murder and arraigned in Buffalo City Court in June 2020 and the judge issued a no-contact order of protection on behalf of the first victim. The district attorney's office said Williams knowingly violated the order of protection twice by placing phone calls to the victim while incarcerated.

In September 2022 a jury found Williams guilty of one count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on the murder charge and one year in jail on each of the criminal contempt charges.

As part of his sentence, the judge issued a final order of protection on behalf of the victim which will remain in effect until 2053.