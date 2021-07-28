Watch
Buffalo man sentenced for fatal shooting in September 2018

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 12:53:36-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for a fatal shooting in September 2018.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 38-year-old James J. Robbs, Jr. was sentenced Wednesday to 35 years to life in prison.

Robbs shot 32-year-old Michael Jenkins, Jr. multiple times on September 1, 2018 inside an auto repair shop on East Ferry Street near Ernst Avenue. Jenkins, Jr. died from his injuries.

A jury convicted Robbs of one count of murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in June 2021. he was found guilty of all counts in the indictment.

