Buffalo man sentenced for driving drunk and killing his passenger in high-speed crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced after driving drunk and killing his passenger in a high-speed crash in July 2024.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 30-year-old Alexander Kozak received an indeterminate sentence of 1 1/3 to four years in prison.

The DA said that on July 20, 2024, Kozak was driving a modified 1992 Honda Civic at a high rate of speed while under the influence of alcohol when he lost control and crashed into a tree on Arthur Street near Tonawanda Street in Buffalo. Kozak was taken to ECMC where he was treated for injuries. His front seat passenger, 30-year-old Sommer Lynn Toth, died at the scene.

Kozak pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter and one count of criminally negligent homicide in October 2025.

The DA said, as a condition of his sentence, his New York State driver’s license was revoked. If his license is later reinstated, the judge imposed a one-year interlock requirement.