Buffalo man sentenced for breaking into home and assaulting victim and her child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for breaking into a home and assaulting the victim and her child.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 43-year-old Netza Medina was sentenced Wednesday in State Supreme Court as a second felony offender to a determinate sentence of 20 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

According to the district attorney's office, in December 2020 Medina went to the female victim’s home knowingly in violation of an existing no-contact order of protection and assaulted the female victim and her child.

The district attorney's office said the female victim suffered pain, bruising and swelling to her mouth, nose and eyes. The child victim was treated for a broken jaw and a stab wound to his hand.

Medina was initially arraigned on charges in Buffalo City Court and was held on $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond/partially secured bond.

In January 2021 a felony hearing was conducted and the matter was held for action of the grand jury. He was arraigned on the indictment on June 24, 2021, and remanded without bail.

According to the district attorney's office, prosecutors were able to successfully obtain a conviction without the cooperation of the complaining witness. Evidence from body camera footage from the responding police officers was instrumental to the conviction.

Medina was found guilty by a jury of the following charges in May 2022:

One count of first-degree burglary

One count of aggravated criminal contempt

One count of endangering the welfare of a child

A no-contact order of protection, which remains in effect until 2048, was issued on behalf of the victim and her children.

If you or someone you know is in need of help you can contact the BE SAFE Domestic Violence Victim Advocacy Program at 716-858-4630 or online here, the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. You can also reach the Family Justice Center at 716-558-7233 and the Child and Family Services Domestic Violence Help Hotline at (716) 884-6000.