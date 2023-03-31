Buffalo man sentenced for attempting to injure victim in 2021 shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that 24-year-old Abdulla Abdalla of Buffalo was sentenced in Erie County Court to five years in prison followed by four years of post-release supervision.

On January 19, 2021, Abdalla was engaged in an ongoing dispute with the victim on Howell Street in the City of Buffalo. During their encounter, the victim saw Abdalla reach inside his bag for what the victim believed was a handgun. The victim attempted to drive off but Abdalla fired multiple shots into the vehicle with an illegal gun. The victim was not injured by the gunfire but was hit by shrapnel from the driver's side door panel.

Buffalo Police recovered one bullet and fragments from the victim's car and six cartridge cases from the sidewalk and curb on Howell Street.

Abdalla pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree attempted assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on January 24.