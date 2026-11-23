BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a Buffalo man has been sentenced following a shooting on Roslyn Street.

The district attorney's office said 28-year-old Jaquan D. Terry was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

According to the district attorney's office, on January 19, 2025, Terry shot 32-year-old Danthony Barron with an illegal handgun inside a parked vehicle on Roslyn Street. Barron died near the scene after driving a short distance.

In August 2026, Terry pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in full satisfaction of the indictment.