Buffalo man sentenced after shooting victim in May 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 5 years of post-release supervision.

On May 3, 2022, the defendant, 32-year-old Jose Martinez, unlawfully entered an Allen Street apartment in Buffalo.

Martinez was armed with a gun and broke a window to gain entry inside the home. He fired one shot and fled when confronted by the resident.

Buffalo Police officers responded and found blood and an empty cartridge case where the defendant entered through the window.

Martinez was linked to the crime through DNA analysis.

On May 24, 2022, Martinez intentionally shot another man multiple times with an illegal gun on Pennsylvania Street in Buffalo.

The victim, a 30-year-old man was taken to ECMC where he was treated for serious physical injuries.

Martinez pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of burglary in the first degree on Feb. 15, 2023.

