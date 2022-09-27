Watch Now
Buffalo man sentenced after pleading guilty to three separate crimes

Erie County District Attorney's Office
Posted at 11:58 AM, Sep 27, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced Monday afternoon to 7 years in prison.

On Aug. 2, 2022, 27-year-old Wayne A. Smothers pleaded guilty to three separate charges: two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and one count of assault in the second degree.

The crimes occurred on three different dates in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

On May 7, 2020, Smothers shot a man in his 30's with a long rifle. The victim survived with an injury to his leg.

On Jan 17, 2021, Smothers was pulled over on William Street for making an illegal U-turn. Officers found that Smothers was driving with a loaded and illegal handgun in the center console. The gun was linked to Smothers through DNA evidence.

The defendant was indicted on felony charges for both the 2020 and 2021 crimes.

On April 6, 2022, Buffalo police received a 911 call about a gun on Olympic Avenue. When they arrived, they approached a vehicle occupied by the defendant in the passenger seat. Under the seat, in plan view, was the end of a Ruger magazine. The handgun, which was loaded and illegal, was also linked to Smothers through DNA evidence.

Smothers was arraigned on April 26, 2022, and continues to be held without bail since April 29, 2022.

